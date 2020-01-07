Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $107.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) to announce sales of $107.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Badger Meter’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $107.29 million and the lowest is $106.90 million. Badger Meter posted sales of $104.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Badger Meter will report full-year sales of $422.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $419.00 million to $424.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $441.92 million, with estimates ranging from $437.00 million to $445.85 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Badger Meter.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $108.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.39 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

BMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 48.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Badger Meter in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Badger Meter in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 2,426.4% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,339 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 761.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,646 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BMI traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.41. The company had a trading volume of 120,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,750. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 0.83. Badger Meter has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $66.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.16%.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

