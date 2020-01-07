Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Balchem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Balchem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a positive rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Balchem in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.67.

BCPC opened at $103.52 on Friday. Balchem has a fifty-two week low of $77.42 and a fifty-two week high of $106.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.22.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $158.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.42 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Balchem will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. Balchem’s payout ratio is 17.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Balchem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Balchem during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Balchem during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Balchem during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Balchem during the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

