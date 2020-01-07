Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ballard Power Systems focuses on developing and bringing to market PEM fuel cell systems for transportation, stationary, and portable applications. Ballard now offers key subsystems and components that are based on technology developed in support of Ballard fuel cell products. Their focus is on further enhancing product performance, reducing costs, designing market-viable products, developing additional volume-manufacturing capabilities, and continuing to build customer and supplier relationships. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.08.

NASDAQ:BLDP traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,704,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,739,924. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $8.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average of $5.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -62.69 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 43.31%. The business had revenue of $24.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.60 million. On average, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 17.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 347,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 51,600 shares in the last quarter. H2O AM LLP bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter worth about $286,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 17.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 38,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 27.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 21,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

