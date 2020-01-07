Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Bancorpsouth Bank from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $32.50 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Shares of NYSE:BXS traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $30.82. 5,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,975. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.59 and a 200-day moving average of $29.69. Bancorpsouth Bank has a twelve month low of $26.47 and a twelve month high of $33.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.44.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $242.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.70 million. Bancorpsouth Bank had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 21.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank by 6.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,831,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,228,000 after purchasing an additional 161,282 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank by 8.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,589,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,153,000 after buying an additional 118,774 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,247,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,228,000 after buying an additional 21,630 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank by 3.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 670,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,465,000 after buying an additional 24,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank grew its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 0.5% in the third quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 561,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Bancorpsouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

