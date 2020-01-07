Bank of America Increases Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $330.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $290.00 to $330.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AAPL. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Apple from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apple from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Apple to a sell rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, New Street Research set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $261.34.

Apple stock opened at $299.80 on Friday. Apple has a 1-year low of $142.00 and a 1-year high of $300.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $1,321.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $276.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Apple will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 12,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $2,915,904.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,531,958.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,785 shares of company stock valued at $13,472,882 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 66.8% in the second quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 18,789 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 7,523 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its position in Apple by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 131,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $25,932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Apple by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 621,074 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $122,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Apple by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 72,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Apple by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 478,731 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $94,749,000 after purchasing an additional 9,473 shares during the period. 59.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

