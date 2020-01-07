Bank of America Lowers Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) to Underperform

Bank of America downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Barclays set a $179.00 price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $178.15.

Shares of JLL traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.71. The stock had a trading volume of 199,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.78. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1-year low of $124.01 and a 1-year high of $175.99.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.79. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Jones Lang LaSalle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.02%.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, CEO Jeff A. Jacobson sold 10,000 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total transaction of $1,693,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,449.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 317.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

