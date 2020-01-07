Bank of America Lowers Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) to Neutral

Bank of America downgraded shares of Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an underperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Robert Half International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.13.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $62.88 on Friday. Robert Half International has a 1 year low of $51.90 and a 1 year high of $69.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 41.71%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Robert Half International’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

