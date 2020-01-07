Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.34

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.34 and traded as high as $18.52. Barrick Gold shares last traded at $18.41, with a volume of 1,115,189 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOLD. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.96.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.77, a PEG ratio of 13.58 and a beta of -0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.