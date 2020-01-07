Bayer (FRA:BAYN) PT Set at €86.00 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €86.00 ($100.00) target price on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BAYN. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €77.00 ($89.53) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €79.47 ($92.41).

Shares of Bayer stock traded up €0.39 ($0.45) during trading on Monday, reaching €72.13 ($83.87). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,771,542 shares. Bayer has a 1-year low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 1-year high of €123.82 ($143.98). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €70.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €65.04.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

