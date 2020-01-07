Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Trading Up 6.5%

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) was up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.15 and last traded at $34.82, approximately 1,100,385 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 528,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.70.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BECN shares. Raymond James cut Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.77.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.17). Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, Director Richard W. Frost purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.05 per share, with a total value of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,332.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 5,802 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $174,408.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,701.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BECN. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 13,564.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $391,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

