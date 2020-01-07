Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Shares of BLCM stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.20. The company has a market capitalization of $69.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.64. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $4.14.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 280.67% and a negative net margin of 4,768.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 1,497.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 23,088 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 256.6% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 54,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 39,100 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. 39.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include Rivo-cel that is in Phase II/III clinical trials to improve hematopoietic stem cell transplantation outcomes in the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including leukemias, lymphomas, and inherited blood disorders; and BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.

