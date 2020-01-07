Bellus Health (NYSE:BLU) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C-“

Bellus Health (NYSE:BLU) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen began coverage on Bellus Health in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Bellus Health in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bellus Health in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JBL Advisors began coverage on Bellus Health in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bellus Health in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

BLU stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.96. 131,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,658. Bellus Health has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $9.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.16.

Bellus Health (NYSE:BLU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bellus Health in the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bellus Health in the 3rd quarter worth $424,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bellus Health in the 3rd quarter worth $45,129,000.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for conditions with high unmet medical need. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, a small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor for chronic cough. The company also has economic interests in various partnered development stage programs, including KIACTA for the treatment of sarcoidosis; AMO-01 for treatment of Phelan McDermid syndrome; and ALZ-801 for APOE4 homozygous Alzheimer's disease.

