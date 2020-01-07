Berenberg Bank Increases Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Price Target to GBX 310

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 310 ($4.08) in a research report report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Friday, December 13th. Peel Hunt cut shares of Hollywood Bowl Group to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hollywood Bowl Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 286.25 ($3.77).

Get Hollywood Bowl Group alerts:

LON:BOWL traded up GBX 13 ($0.17) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 295 ($3.88). The stock had a trading volume of 97,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,334. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 256.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 232.75. The company has a market capitalization of $426.00 million and a PE ratio of 19.93. Hollywood Bowl Group has a twelve month low of GBX 205 ($2.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 293 ($3.85). The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a GBX 9.66 ($0.13) dividend. This is a boost from Hollywood Bowl Group’s previous dividend of $2.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a yield of 3.83%. Hollywood Bowl Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.47%.

In other news, insider Ivan Schofield bought 15,000 shares of Hollywood Bowl Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 226 ($2.97) per share, with a total value of £33,900 ($44,593.53). Also, insider Stephen Burns bought 18,312 shares of Hollywood Bowl Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 287 ($3.78) per share, for a total transaction of £52,555.44 ($69,133.70).

About Hollywood Bowl Group

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling centers under the Hollywood Bowl and AMF brands in the United Kingdom. As of September 30, 2018, it operated approximately 50 Hollywood Bowl centers and 8 AMF centers. The company is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.