BetProtocol (BEPRO) Price Hits $0.0013 on Exchanges

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. During the last seven days, BetProtocol has traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar. One BetProtocol token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. BetProtocol has a market capitalization of $607,947.00 and approximately $435,399.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BetProtocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011932 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00179227 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.71 or 0.01362503 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000592 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00025384 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00119389 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BetProtocol Profile

BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 475,000,000 tokens. BetProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/@betprotocol . The official website for BetProtocol is www.betprotocol.com

Buying and Selling BetProtocol

BetProtocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetProtocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BetProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BetProtocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BetProtocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.