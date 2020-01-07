BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BGC PARTNERS, INC. is a leading global full-service inter-dealer broker, specializing in the trading of financial instruments and related derivatives products. BGC Partners provides integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic execution and other brokerage services to some of the world’s largest and most credit worthy banks, broker-dealers, investment banks and investment firms for a broad range of global financial products, including fixed income securities, foreign exchange, equity derivatives, credit derivatives, futures, structured products and other instruments. Through its eSpeed and BGCantor Market Data brands, BGC also offers financial technology solutions and market data and analytics related to selected financial instruments and markets. Named after fixed income trading innovator B. Gerald Cantor, BGC Partners has offices in New York and London, as well as in Beijing, Chicago, Copenhagen, Hong Kong, Istanbul, Mexico City, Nyon, Paris, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo and Toronto. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BGC Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ:BGCP opened at $5.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. BGC Partners has a fifty-two week low of $4.46 and a fifty-two week high of $6.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.49.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The business had revenue of $521.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.05 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 35.30%. BGC Partners’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BGC Partners will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 98.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,565,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,410 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 650.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 191,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 165,874 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC grew its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 68.6% in the third quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 3,562,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,619 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 299.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 278,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 208,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

