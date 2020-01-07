BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $52.00 price target on the mining company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.78% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “BHP Billiton Plc is engaged in production of minerals which includes iron ore, metallurgical coal, copper and uranium as well as oil, gas and energy coal. BHP Billiton Plc is based in Collins Street, Melbourne Victoria. “

Get BHP Group alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BBL. ValuEngine upgraded BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BHP Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of BHP Group stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $46.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,900. The company has a market capitalization of $49.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.97. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $51.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in BHP Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,962 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 15.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in BHP Group during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in BHP Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 87,596 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BHP Group (BBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.