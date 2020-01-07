Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) in a research note released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, William Blair began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Bill.com currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.33.

BILL traded down $0.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,065. Bill.com has a one year low of $34.60 and a one year high of $41.75.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

