Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Biostage stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.55. The company had a trading volume of 9,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,375. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Biostage has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average is $2.32.

Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter.

Biostage, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing bioengineered organ implants based on its Cellframe technology. The company's Cellframe technology combines a proprietary biocompatible scaffold with a patient's own stem cells to create Cellspan organ implants. It is developing bioengineered organ implants, which addresses the damage of the esophagus, bronchus, and trachea due to cancer, infection, trauma, or congenital abnormalities.

