BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of BioTelemetry in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet raised BioTelemetry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub lowered BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. BioTelemetry currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.83.

NASDAQ BEAT traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.04. 384,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,675. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. BioTelemetry has a 12-month low of $37.07 and a 12-month high of $80.92.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $111.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.19 million. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BioTelemetry will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEAT. Elkfork Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,734 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $242,325,000 after acquiring an additional 64,604 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 86,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 378,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,421,000 after acquiring an additional 151,163 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

