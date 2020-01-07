Bitcoin Cash Reaches Market Cap of $4.40 Billion (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion and $2.24 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $241.68 or 0.02994697 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, EXX, Trade Satoshi and Bithumb.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Cash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8,073.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.14 or 0.00643541 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006711 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00018365 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000493 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000418 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,210,188 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gatecoin, Exmo, Zaif, Crex24, CoinEgg, DSX, Vebitcoin, Sistemkoin, Koineks, OKCoin International, CoinExchange, Mercado Bitcoin, Coinsuper, Bittrex, Braziliex, CEX.IO, Poloniex, MBAex, ABCC, Allcoin, Bit-Z, GOPAX, Coinone, B2BX, Bitso, QuadrigaCX, BX Thailand, Livecoin, C2CX, Korbit, Coindeal, YoBit, Bittylicious, Cobinhood, EXX, Cryptohub, BitBay, Coinbe, Altcoin Trader, Bibox, Koinim, Coinrail, FCoin, DragonEX, SouthXchange, Kucoin, CPDAX, Liquid, OTCBTC, ACX, HBUS, Bitbank, Gate.io, Bit2C, Coinfloor, RightBTC, CoinFalcon, CoinTiger, Huobi, COSS, BtcTrade.im, Bisq, Bleutrade, ZB.COM, Indodax, UEX, Kraken, BTC Trade UA, CoinBene, Upbit, Stocks.Exchange, Zebpay, QBTC, OKEx, Coinroom, BTC Markets, Bithumb, Independent Reserve, Trade By Trade, Coinsquare, Graviex, Binance, IDCM, WazirX, Liqui, ChaoEX, BigONE, bitFlyer, Exrates, BitForex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Bitsane, BiteBTC, Instant Bitex, Ovis, BitMarket, Coinhub, Buda, Bitfinex, Tidex, Iquant, TOPBTC, xBTCe, Bitbns, Koinex, Trade Satoshi, cfinex, Mercatox, Fatbtc, WEX, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Coinbase Pro, Waves Decentralized Exchange, CoinEx, Cryptomate, Coinnest, Kuna, Negocie Coins, Bitstamp, Bitinka and BTCC. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Changelly.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.