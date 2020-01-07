Bitcoinus (BITS) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,730.00

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Bitcoinus token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Over the last week, Bitcoinus has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. Bitcoinus has a market capitalization of $8.00 and approximately $1,730.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00050081 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00077059 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8,160.98 or 0.99805073 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00053135 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001908 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,294,348 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz

Bitcoinus Token Trading

Bitcoinus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

