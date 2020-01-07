Blocknet Trading Up 17.7% This Week (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. In the last week, Blocknet has traded 17.7% higher against the dollar. One Blocknet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00008313 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Cryptopia. Blocknet has a total market cap of $4.47 million and approximately $17,913.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Blocknet Coin Profile

Blocknet is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 6,445,771 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Blocknet

Blocknet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

