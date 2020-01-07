BlockStamp Market Capitalization Achieves $41.60 Million (BST)

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. BlockStamp has a total market capitalization of $41.60 million and $255,005.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BlockStamp has traded 299.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BlockStamp coin can now be bought for approximately $1.59 or 0.00019033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, STEX and TOKOK.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BlockStamp alerts:

999 (999) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00034933 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001341 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000628 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004164 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000647 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003848 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000142 BTC.

About BlockStamp

BlockStamp (BST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 33,713,452 coins and its circulating supply is 26,170,486 coins. BlockStamp’s official message board is medium.com/blockstamp. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BlockStamp is blockstamp.info.

Buying and Selling BlockStamp

BlockStamp can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, TOKOK and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockStamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlockStamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlockStamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlockStamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.