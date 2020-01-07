bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) Insider Sells $43,924.32 in Stock

bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) insider Alison Cecily Finger sold 517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total transaction of $43,924.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

BLUE stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,035. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. bluebird bio Inc has a 52-week low of $71.42 and a 52-week high of $163.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.80.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($3.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.54) by ($0.19). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,326.56% and a negative return on equity of 42.29%. The business had revenue of $8.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.73) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that bluebird bio Inc will post -14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BLUE shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $96.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Svb Leerink raised shares of bluebird bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. bluebird bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,730,000 after purchasing an additional 7,606 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 158,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,523,000 after purchasing an additional 24,387 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares during the last quarter.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

