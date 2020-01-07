Boenning Scattergood Downgrades Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) to Neutral

Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Ecolab’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.18 EPS and Q2 2020 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ECL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ecolab from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $200.17.

Get Ecolab alerts:

ECL traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $187.47. 1,556,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,950. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $54.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80. Ecolab has a 52-week low of $147.16 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.81%.

In other Ecolab news, insider Catelan Leanne purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.16 per share, with a total value of $58,000.00. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3,065.2% in the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 4,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 449.1% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 233,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,199,000 after buying an additional 191,377 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA increased its position in Ecolab by 9.1% during the third quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 2,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $25,000. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.