BOOM Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $26,467.00 (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. BOOM has a market cap of $713,144.00 and $26,467.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOOM token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and BitMart. During the last week, BOOM has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011993 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00180683 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $113.72 or 0.01365160 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000591 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00025675 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00120149 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BOOM Token Profile

BOOM's total supply is 972,981,780 tokens and its circulating supply is 772,919,572 tokens. The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io . The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BOOM

BOOM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

