Bovis Homes Group (LON:BVS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2020

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bovis Homes Group (LON:BVS) in a report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BVS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Bovis Homes Group from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Bovis Homes Group from GBX 1,230 ($16.18) to GBX 1,220 ($16.05) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,170 ($15.39) price objective (up previously from GBX 1,060 ($13.94)) on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,256 ($16.52) price objective (up previously from GBX 1,203 ($15.82)) on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bovis Homes Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,206 ($15.86).

Shares of Bovis Homes Group stock traded down GBX 103 ($1.35) on Monday, reaching GBX 1,209 ($15.90). The stock had a trading volume of 2,383,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,639. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,290.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,138.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Bovis Homes Group has a 1 year low of GBX 852 ($11.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,402.55 ($18.45). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.48.

About Bovis Homes Group

Bovis Homes Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to six-bed family homes. As of December 31, 2017, it had a consented land bank of 17,096 plots. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

Analyst Recommendations for Bovis Homes Group (LON:BVS)

