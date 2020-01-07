Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Boxlight Corporation is an educational technology development company. It offers interactive educational products which consist of software, classroom technologies, professional development and support services. Boxlight Corporation is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Georgia. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BOXL. National Securities assumed coverage on Boxlight in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Boxlight from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Boxlight in a research report on Sunday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.08.

Boxlight stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. Boxlight has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $4.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.81 million. Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 93.01% and a negative net margin of 16.98%. Analysts anticipate that Boxlight will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boxlight during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boxlight during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boxlight by 188.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 242,393 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Boxlight by 319.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,883 shares during the period. 5.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

