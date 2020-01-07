BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BP Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership. It owns, acquires, operates and develops pipelines and other midstream assets. The Company provides crude oil, natural gas and refined products. It offers an onshore crude oil, refined, and diluent pipeline systems. BP Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded BP Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.25.

Shares of BPMP traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.46. 216,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,200. BP Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 8.90 and a current ratio of 8.90.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $34.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.15 million. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 72.31% and a net margin of 128.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 21.9% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,398,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,700 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 7.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,595,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,091,000 after purchasing an additional 430,145 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $26,836,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 2.3% during the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,452,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,070,000 after purchasing an additional 33,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 31.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,111,000 after purchasing an additional 310,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

