Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) Plans $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.218 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th.

Brady has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 33 consecutive years. Brady has a dividend payout ratio of 35.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Brady to earn $2.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.87 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.1%.

Shares of Brady stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,114. Brady has a one year low of $43.19 and a one year high of $59.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.91.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.67 million. Brady had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Brady will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research lowered Brady from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Brady from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

In other Brady news, CEO J Michael Nauman sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bentley Curran sold 13,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $802,110.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,821.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,687 shares of company stock valued at $2,775,650 in the last three months. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

