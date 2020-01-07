BRENNTAG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRENNTAG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brenntag AG engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the North America, Latin America, EMEA and Asia Pacific segments. Brenntag AG is headquartered in Mülheim an der Ruhr, Germany. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BNTGY. Deutsche Bank cut BRENNTAG AG/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine cut BRENNTAG AG/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

BNTGY opened at $10.66 on Friday. BRENNTAG AG/ADR has a 52 week low of $8.74 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About BRENNTAG AG/ADR

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

