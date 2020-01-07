BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BRF Brasil Foods SA, formerly Perdigao S.A., is a Brazil-based food company focused on the production and sale of poultry, pork, beef cuts, milk, dairy products, and processed food products. The Company’s products include frozen whole and cut chickens; frozen pork cuts and beef cuts; processed food products, such as marinated frozen whole and cut chickens, roosters (sold under the Chester brand) and turkeys; specialty meats, such as sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon and other smoked products; frozen processed meats, such as hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibes and meatballs, and frozen processed vegetarian foods; frozen prepared entrees, such as lasagnas and pizzas, as well as other frozen foods, including vegetables, cheese bread and pies; dairy products, such as cheeses, powdered milk and yogurts; juices, soy milk and soy juices; margarine; milk, and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed. “

BRFS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of BRF from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of BRF from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of BRF from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of BRFS opened at $8.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.80. BRF has a 1-year low of $5.02 and a 1-year high of $9.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.77.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. BRF had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BRF will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRFS. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in BRF by 7.5% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BRF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in BRF by 204.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of BRF by 141.6% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 9,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BRF during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 10.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

