Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Co

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2020

Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has $40.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Brighthouse Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.33.

NASDAQ:BHF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.90. 877,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,256. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.26. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $32.17 and a fifty-two week high of $44.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.07.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.11. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 25.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,820,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,741 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 37.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,593,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,451,000 after purchasing an additional 436,557 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3,835.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,764 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the second quarter worth about $19,980,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 28.5% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 518,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,979,000 after acquiring an additional 115,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Analyst Recommendations for Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF)

