Brokerages Anticipate American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) to Post $1.90 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) will announce $1.90 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for American Tower’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.92 and the lowest is $1.87. American Tower reported earnings per share of $2.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Tower will report full-year earnings of $7.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $7.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.46 to $8.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Tower.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. American Tower had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp set a $242.00 target price on shares of American Tower and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.92.

NYSE:AMT traded down $4.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $223.68. 1,463,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,503,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.11. American Tower has a 1 year low of $158.35 and a 1 year high of $242.00. The company has a market cap of $99.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.56%.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $682,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,400.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 31,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.54, for a total transaction of $7,174,295.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,730 shares in the company, valued at $37,771,014.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,030 shares of company stock valued at $8,375,956. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 16,153.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,848,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $786,813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824,762 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 110.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 281,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953,111 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,549,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,450,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,664 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 108.9% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,159,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,422,000 after acquiring an additional 604,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 24.2% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,807,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,477,000 after acquiring an additional 351,686 shares during the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Tower (AMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.