Brokerages Anticipate Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.19 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) will post sales of $8.19 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Macy’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.13 billion to $8.24 billion. Macy’s posted sales of $8.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full year sales of $24.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.34 billion to $24.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $24.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.91 billion to $24.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Macy’s.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on M shares. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.87.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 23,761,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,260,000 after acquiring an additional 12,705,052 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,600,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,243 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 764.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,362,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089,343 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,810,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,631,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,361,000 after acquiring an additional 558,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE M traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.67. The stock had a trading volume of 19,916,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,621,320. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.65. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Macy’s’s payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

