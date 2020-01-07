Brokerages Expect Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) to announce $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.16. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Brigham Minerals.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $25.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.50 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MNRL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Brigham Minerals in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.08.

NYSE MNRL traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.69. 345,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,575. Brigham Minerals has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $23.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.59 and a 200-day moving average of $20.13. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

In other news, major shareholder Yorktown X. Associates Llc sold 802,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $13,944,391.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Levy sold 2,955,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $51,371,977.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Brigham Minerals by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Brigham Minerals by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brigham Minerals (MNRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.