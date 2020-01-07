Brokerages Set Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Target Price at $146.27

Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $146.27.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock.

Hershey stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $144.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 858,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,657. The firm has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.69. Hershey has a one year low of $100.80 and a one year high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a $0.773 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.65%.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.85, for a total transaction of $233,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,989,834.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $986,408.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,842,480.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,027 shares of company stock worth $7,112,601 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSY. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

