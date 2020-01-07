Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS L.P. was established by Brookfield Asset Management as its primary vehicle to own and operate certain infrastructure assets on a global basis. Brookfield Infrastructure operates high quality, long-life assets that generate stable cash flows, require relatively minimal maintenance capital expenditures and, by virtue of barriers to entry and other characteristics, tend to appreciate in value over time. Its current business consists of the ownership and operation of premier electricity transmission systems and timberlands in North and South America, and it seeks acquisition opportunities in other infrastructure sectors with similar attributes. “

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

BIP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. CIBC reiterated a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $53.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.36.

BIP traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,508. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.02, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $52.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.07 and its 200-day moving average is $47.69.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.502 per share. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 340.68%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 126.9% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.