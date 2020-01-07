Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BRKL. ValuEngine raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.75.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKL traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.03. The company had a trading volume of 10,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,040. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.16. Brookline Bancorp has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $16.96.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The company had revenue of $71.17 million for the quarter. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 9.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James J. Mccarthy sold 5,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $87,626.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $163,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,532 shares of company stock worth $568,227 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKL. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 62,666 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 370,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 48,592 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 591.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 426,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,371,000 after purchasing an additional 364,757 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $600,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 284.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.