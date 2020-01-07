Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Build-A-Bear Workshop from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of BBW stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.13. The company had a trading volume of 29,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.09. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $47.94 million, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.64.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $70.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.30 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBW. Hudson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. 53.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.

