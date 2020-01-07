Business Credit Substitute (BCS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $46,343.00

Business Credit Substitute (CURRENCY:BCS) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 7th. In the last seven days, Business Credit Substitute has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Business Credit Substitute has a market cap of $279,660.00 and approximately $46,343.00 worth of Business Credit Substitute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Business Credit Substitute token can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001883 BTC on popular exchanges including BiKi and BCEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011993 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00180683 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.72 or 0.01365160 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000591 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00025675 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00120149 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

