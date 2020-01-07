BZEdge (BZE) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

BZEdge (CURRENCY:BZE) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. BZEdge has a market capitalization of $337,075.00 and approximately $1,055.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BZEdge coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. During the last week, BZEdge has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BZEdge alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012044 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00180693 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $113.78 or 0.01369929 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000596 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00026142 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00119479 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BZEdge Coin Profile

BZEdge’s total supply is 2,995,148,750 coins. The official message board for BZEdge is medium.com/@bzedge . BZEdge’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BZEdge is getbze.com

BZEdge Coin Trading

BZEdge can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BZEdge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BZEdge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BZEdge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BZEdge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BZEdge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.