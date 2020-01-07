C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target Cut to $57.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CHRW. Bank of America lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

NASDAQ:CHRW traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.32. 1,147,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,100. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a one year low of $74.12 and a one year high of $92.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.07). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.43% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. acquired 665 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,974.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $50,076.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,821,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,066,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,960,000 after purchasing an additional 89,213 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 151,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,912,000 after purchasing an additional 32,597 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 365,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,012,000 after purchasing an additional 11,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,800,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $746,079,000 after purchasing an additional 223,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.