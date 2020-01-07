CAIXABANK/ADR (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of CAIXABANK/ADR (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) traded down 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.02, 339,758 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 100% from the average session volume of 169,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of CAIXABANK/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.88.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, and Non-Core Real Estate Activity segments. The Banking and Insurance segment engages in the banking business that include retail banking, corporate and institutional, and cash management, and market service activities; insurance business; and asset management business.

