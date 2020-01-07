Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. is a leading independent producer of high-quality, specialty hydrocarbon products in North America. Calumet processes crude oil into customized lubricating oils, solvents, and waxes used in consumer, industrial, and automotive products. The Company also produces fuel products including gasoline, diesel fuel and jet fuel. Calumet is based in Indianapolis, Indiana and has three plants located in northwest Louisiana. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CLMT. BidaskClub lowered shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,700. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $304.58 million, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 111.36%. The company had revenue of $929.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.88 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 19.9% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 26,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P during the third quarter valued at about $182,000. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Products and Fuel Products. The Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products which are used primarily as raw material components for basic automotive, industrial, and consumer goods.

