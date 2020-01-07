Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calyxt, Inc. is a consumer-centric, food- and agriculture-focused company. It researches and develops seeds and food ingredients for agricultural, feed, and food applications as well as offers fat saturation and gluten reduction in soybean oil and wheat. Calyxt, Inc. is based in New Brighton, United States. “

CLXT has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Calyxt from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Calyxt to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, National Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Calyxt in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Calyxt presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.13.

Calyxt stock opened at $7.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.38, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.69 million, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 2.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.70 and a 200-day moving average of $6.92. Calyxt has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $19.30.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.97 million for the quarter. Calyxt had a negative net margin of 1,016.27% and a negative return on equity of 43.09%. Research analysts anticipate that Calyxt will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Calyxt by 7.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Calyxt by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 418,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after buying an additional 24,559 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Calyxt by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 619,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,735,000 after purchasing an additional 154,598 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Calyxt by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 13,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Calyxt by 91.4% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. 27.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calyxt

Calyxt, Inc, a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for agriculture in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic and low linolenic soybean product candidates; high fiber wheat; improved quality alfalfa product candidates; and cold storable and reduced browning potatoes.

