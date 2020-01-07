Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.14.

CPT traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $105.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,651. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $85.27 and a 1 year high of $116.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.07 and its 200-day moving average is $108.84.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $260.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.56 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 16.22%. Camden Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 67.09%.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 30,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $3,195,115.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,010 shares in the company, valued at $19,460,897.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $34,054.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,151,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,124 shares of company stock worth $21,420,533. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,426,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,505,934,000 after buying an additional 255,978 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,289,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,387,330,000 after buying an additional 104,896 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,020,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,127,000 after buying an additional 71,653 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 200.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,446,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,600 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 4.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,339,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,864,000 after purchasing an additional 60,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

