Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capital Senior Living Corporation is one of the largest providers of senior living services in the United States. The Company currently owns interests in and/or operates 33 communities in 17 states with a capacity of approximately 5,000 residents, including 17 communities in which it owns interests, 15 communities that it manages for third parties. The Company also operates one home health care agency. “

Shares of NYSE CSU traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.14. 104,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,075. The company has a market capitalization of $97.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.91. Capital Senior Living has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $8.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.26.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $111.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.83 million. Capital Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 146.78% and a negative net margin of 15.99%. On average, analysts forecast that Capital Senior Living will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Capital Senior Living by 1.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,113,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,601,000 after acquiring an additional 19,623 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Senior Living by 57.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,023,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 372,400 shares during the last quarter. Steinberg Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Senior Living by 12.3% in the second quarter. Steinberg Asset Management LLC now owns 582,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 63,878 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Senior Living by 23.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 48,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Senior Living in the second quarter worth approximately $520,000. 66.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides senior living services to the elderly, including independent living, assisted living, and memory care services. Its independent living services comprise daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

