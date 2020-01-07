Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

CPST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group set a $0.50 price objective on Capstone Turbine and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Capstone Turbine from $30.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Capstone Turbine from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.88.

Shares of CPST stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $3.43. 2,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,062. Capstone Turbine has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $29.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.57.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.19). Capstone Turbine had a negative net margin of 21.80% and a negative return on equity of 80.80%. The business had revenue of $20.74 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Capstone Turbine will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Capstone Turbine by 46.4% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 138,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 43,859 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Capstone Turbine by 59.6% during the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,189,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 818,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Capstone Turbine by 82.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,603,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,045 shares during the last quarter.

Capstone Turbine Company Profile

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

