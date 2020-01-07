Carry Market Cap Reaches $5.59 Million (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. One Carry token can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy and Upbit. Carry has a market capitalization of $5.59 million and $632,423.00 worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Carry has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00038061 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.26 or 0.05783985 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00026004 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00035225 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001715 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Carry Profile

Carry is a token. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 4,094,930,357 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,227,491,148 tokens. Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io . The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Carry Token Trading

Carry can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

